Police search for group that robbed Hialeah Gamestop

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of thieves that stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a South Florida store.

Surveillance video captured six crooks inside a Gamestop at 961 E. 8th Ave. in Hialeah, Sept. 10.

The only female in the group carried away whatever she could.

Two men ransacked the shelves, and another stuffed a garbage bag with games.

The last man unsuccessfully tried to open the drawers.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.