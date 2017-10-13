Police search for group of 5 who stole from Miramar gas station

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of people who stole money from a gas station in Miramar.

Surveillance video from Oct. 5 shows five men and women filling up a stolen truck at a Chevron, located along Miramar Parkway and 148th Avenue.

Another video shows them raiding the register, with the clerk nowhere in sight.

Police said the suspects distracted the clerk and got away with $300.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

