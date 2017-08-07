Police search for elderly woman missing out of SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a missing elderly woman out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, 71-year-old Esperanza Luis was last seen Sunday, leaving her house on the 6000 Block of Southwest 25th Street.

She has not been seen since, and has not contacted any family members.

Luis was last seen wearing a purple blouse with black plants.

She stands at 5 feet and 1 inch, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information on Luis’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

