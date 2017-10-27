Police search for elderly man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult, considered to be endangered.

Officials said, 88-year-old Rene Milanes, was last seen on Thursday Oct. 26, near 1245 N.W. 2nd St., in Little Havana.

Milanes is described as a 5 foot 9 black male, who weighs about 185 pounds and is balding.

If you have any information on Milanes’s whereabouts please contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6425.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.