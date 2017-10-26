Police search for duo who stole perfume from North Lauderdale drug store

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two thieves who stole more than a thousand dollars worth of perfume from a drug store in North Lauderdale.

According to police, a man snuck behind a fragrance counter at the Walgreens on West McNab Road and Southwest 71st Avenue, Oct. 10.

The man then handed nearly 20 bottles to a woman who was acting as a lookout.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.