Police search for driver who left scene of fatal multi-vehicle crash

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a multi-vehicle collision that left one dead and seven injured in Lauderhill.

Friday afternoon, all that remains near State Road 7, across from Lauderhill Mall, is a mangled bus stop sign and fallen tree branches. However, only 24 hours earlier, the scene was very different and a lot more graphic.

Surveillance footage shows a Thursday afternoon crash that took the life of one woman and injured several others.

Video shows a vehicle losing control and plunging into two bystanders on the sidewalk. The vehicle then continued flying into the nearby bus stop, hitting people sitting on the bench.

Police said those two bystanders on the sidewalk were Helaine Elize and her sister, Elsiane Tulisse. Elize was pronounced dead at the scene, while Tulisse suffered severe injuries.

Family gathered Friday at the family’s home, where Elize’s husband could be found grieving his wife. “She was a nice person to everybody,” said Jobert Valcourt with a look of sorrow on his face.

Police said the crash was the result of reckless driving. All of the drivers involved in the crash stayed on scene, except for one — the driver of a 2005 red Dodge Neon with the Florida license plate, HGKS80.

If you have seen that vehicle or if you have any information about this crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

