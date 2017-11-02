Police search for driver in Sawgrass Mall hit and run

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a driver in a hit and run accident that happened in the parking lot of the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Officers found a 20-year-old mall employee in the parking lot with a severe head injury, Wednesday.

The victim was transported to Broward General Hospital.

The initial investigation showed the victim may have been hit by a car while trying to stop it from leaving the parking lot.

Authorities want to speak to a woman seen in surveillance video, but said she is not a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

