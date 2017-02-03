Police search for driver in Fort Lauderdale fatal hit-and-run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver, who fatally struck a pedestrian in Fort Lauderdale, early Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue, some time before 6 a.m.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp as police investigated.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. However, one woman, who lives nearby said the victim was a homeless man who spends a lot of time in the area.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said she had just crossed the street when she heard the man get hit.

Police are now looking for a Black BMW 3 Series with heavy front-end damage and a back window possibly missing.

The westbound lanes of Broward Boulevard were shutdown at 15th Avenue for several hours, but have since reopened.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

