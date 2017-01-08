Police search for Cutler Bay woman missing since mid-December

CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a woman missing in Cutler Bay since mid-December.

Vickyana Quinones, 34, has not been seen since Dec. 12, when she left a family member’s home on foot, and did not return.

Quinones has brown eyes and long, dark brown hair. She stands at 5 feet and 8 inches, and weighs around 180 pounds.

If you have information on Quinones’ whereabouts, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.