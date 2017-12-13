Police search for child missing out of North Florida

Right to Left: Camden Cunningham, Adrienna Jones and James Anderson

CALLAHAN, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a child missing out of North Florida.

A missing child alert has been issued for 5-year-old Camden Cunningham. Camden was last seen near 5600 block of Nassau Oaks Drive in Callahan, Florida on Dec. 6.

Officials said Camden may be in in the company of Adrienna Jones and James Anderson.

Camden has blonde hair and brown eyes, and stands at about 3 feet and 6 inches.

Jones stands at 5 feet and 8 inches with brown hair and eyes.

Anderson also has brown hair and eyes, and stands at about 5 feet and 11 inches. He also has unknown tattoos on his neck and arms.

Officials believe they may be traveling in a white Kia.

If you have any information on Camden’s whereabouts, contact the Florida Department of Missing and Exploited Children at 1-888-356-4774.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.