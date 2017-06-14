Police search for carjacking suspect along Golden Glades Interchange

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspected carjacker in North Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce flew over Interstate 95 and the Golden Glades Interchange, where a perimeter has been set up.

Authorities could be seen searching the area with the aid of a K-9 unit.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly carjacked a vehicle in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 22nd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

An officer spotted the vehicle shortly after and followed it until the subject lost control and crashed into a ditch. The suspect is said to have taken off running, crossed the lanes on I-95 and is believed to be hiding out in some bushes along the highway.

As a result, the I-95 north ramp to SR-826 and the ramp from 167th St to I-95 south have been shutdown.

