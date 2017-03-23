Police search for AutoZone robber in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL LAKES, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are trying to identify a man caught on surveillance robbing an auto parts store in Lauderhill.

Police said the man in question entered the AutoZone store, located near Northwest 33rd Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard, back on March 5.

According to officials, the subject forced employees to open several registers before he fled the scene with the money.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

