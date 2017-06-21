Police search for armed robber in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for an armed robber caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse in Opa-locka.

The victim was entering the front gate of her driveway along Northwest 175th Street and 57th Avenue when she was approached by the thief around 2:30 p.m., June 9.

The subject got out of a black car, ran up to the victim with a weapon in his hand and demanded her purse.

He then got back in the car and took off with the purse.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

