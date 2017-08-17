Police search for armed Miami gas station robber

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are on the lookout for an armed subject who robbed a gas station after initially posing as a customer.

Surveillance video captured the robber as he pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee at a Valero gas station off Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Street.

The man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash at around 9:15 p.m., Aug. 2.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.