Police search for armed man in Plantation housing community

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed man in Plantation after receiving reports of shots fired.

Plantation Police responded to the scene at Nob Hill Road and Hawks View Boulevard, Tuesday night, where they closed off the Hawks Landing housing community to search for the subject.

The situation began just before 8 p.m., Tuesday. Police said they received reports of shots fired in Plantation Acres, near Terra Drive.

That investigation led them to Hawks Landing, where police spotted a car they believed was involved. When they tried to pull the car over, the two suspects jumped out of the car and fled.

Police apprehended one suspect, but the other jumped the fence of Hawks Landing and was never found.

If you have any information on this suspect’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

