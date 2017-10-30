Police search for 4 men involved in armed carjacking in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of men who carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video from Oct. 2 shows four men rushing up to a woman pushing a stroller and holding her at gunpoint at the Carmel Lakes apartments, located at 20731 Northeast Fourth Place.

She was loading bags from her SUV into the baby’s stroller at the time. The group walked by and watched the victim before approaching her.

“Two of them point at me with a gun, ask me for the keys,” said the victim, who did not wish to be identified. “They continue screaming at me, point at me with the gun.”

She gave up her car keys and her vehicle. Her baby was not in the stroller at the time of the carjacking.

“I saw them because I was in my house, and I was in my balcony, so they were passing by,” said Adriana Diaz, who lives near the woman and witnessed the carjacking. “I’m upset about it.”

Some neighbors said that they had seen the men in the stolen SUV, but that they weren’t exactly the most skilled getaway drivers.

“Not very bright, they didn’t know how to get the parking break off of it,” said witness Kim Goedde. “And I was coming out to leave to go to the bank, and a screech came around the corner, which I guess was the car that they were taking, and they jumped out and went scurrying, running towards me, so it kinda freaked me out.”

The men approached the woman a second time because they needed instructions on how to operate the parking break.

“So these individuals are willing to pull out a gun, then they face her again for the second time after she complied,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

“Now I am scared to go to get the trash out,” said the victim.

The victim now has her SUV back in her possession.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

