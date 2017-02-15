Police search for 2 suspects after armed robbery in Miami Shores

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have set up a perimeter in Miami Shores and El Portal after two men robbed a woman at gunpoint, just before 6 p.m., Tuesday.

The suspects approached a woman walking on Northwest 7th Avenue and 71st Street, Miami Police said, and one pulled out a gun. The suspects took her purse, police said, before fleeing in an SUV.

A witness to the robbery called police, who tracked the SUV to the area of Northwest Second Court and 93th Street in Miami Shores. The suspects had already bailed out of the vehicle, police said, but they did find two women inside.

Officer Kenia Fallat said the two women were taken into custody and are being questioned.

Four law enforcement agencies are now involved in the search, using armored vehicles and canine units.

