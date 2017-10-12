Police search for 2 males who robbed Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home was targeted by thieves, Thursday, and the crime was caught on camera.

According to police, two men worked together to rob the home in Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood, located in the area of Southwest 15th Avenue and 31st Court.

They broke in, rummaged around, then stole a television.

Police believe the pair are in their late teens or early 20’s.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

