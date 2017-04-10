Police search for 2 involved in Miami shooting that injured 40-year-old

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that left one man with a bullet wound in Miami.

Officials said a 40-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside his home, near Northwest First Court and Northwest 12th Street, Monday morning.

The victim was found lying wounded in the street.

Paramedics rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are now searching for two men who, they believe, are the shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.