Police search for 2 armed robbers after Pembroke Pines home invasion

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery outside of a Pembroke Pines home.

It all happened right before 11 p.m., Sunday, at a home along the 15,000 block of N.W. 7th St.

According to officials, a woman had just pulled into her garage and as the overhead door was closing behind her, two suspects with guns followed her inside her home, demanding valuables.

Once inside the home, police said, the suspects encountered the woman’s husband and forced them both to the ground.

After ransacking the home, the suspects took off with a significant amount of cash, two wedding rings, three cell phones and a wallet.

Police said there were three children inside during the home invasion. however, no one was injured.

According to investigators, both suspects were wearing black hoodies. One had a bandana covering his face, while the other had white paint specks on his clothes. They are said to be men in their early 20’s.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

