Police search backyards for armed bank robber in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are searching through a Coral Springs neighborhood for an armed subject who robbed a bank.

According to police, the subject robbed the Priority One Credit Union building, located at 1700 N. University Drive, Thursday.

A perimeter has been set up in the area.

The FBI will soon take over the investigation.

At around noon, police officers and police K-9 officers were seen searching backyards of homes located west of the bank.

