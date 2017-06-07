Police: Sawgrass Mills Mall closes due to flooding

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police announced that the Sawgrass Mills Mall was completely shut down Wednesday due to flooding.

According to a tweet sent by Sunrise Police, just after 8:40 a.m., the Sawgrass Mills Mall was shut down after the mall’s parking lots were riddled with water.

Be advised that the Sawgrass Mills Mall is CLOSED today due to flooding. Please use extreme caution when driving through flooded areas. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) June 7, 2017

Several cars were submerged in the waters at the mall parking lot, leaving motorists stranded, and the on-and-off rain created rivers in the roadway.

7News spoke with a tow truck driver, who said he alone towed over 20 cars from the mall between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“We never get water like this,” said Manoutie Jackasl. “Rainfall, but we never have water like this.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.