Police: safe with $10,000 inside stolen from Burger King

MIAMI (WSVN) - Employees from a Burger King in Miami arrived to work, Monday morning, to find a safe with thousands of dollars inside stolen.

According to Miami Police, an employee arrived at the Burger King, located near 42nd Avenue and Flagler Street, and found the rear door open. The employee then called 911 and, once police arrived, it was determined that a safe with $10,000 inside was stolen.

A BOLO has been issued for a white man driving a black Nissan Altima that, police said, fled the scene going northbound from the fast food restaurant.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

