Police return to SW Dade house where guns were drawn

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police returned to the scene where a car crashed into a 69-year-old woman’s Southwest Miami-Dade home before they pointed guns at her.

The car crashed through the front of Delois Harrell’s home Wednesday, at around 4 a.m., missing her by inches as she slept on the couch before police rushed in to point their guns at her.

“It was like this here,” Harrell said, imitating officers holding guns. “‘Get on the ground.’”

Police and fire rescue returned to the scene, near Southwest 120th Avenue and 214th Street, Thursday. Police wanted to once again talk to Harrell and fire rescue arrived to assess the damage to see if the house is safe to be in.

At the time of the collision, the 69-year-old said, when police arrived to her house, they thought she was the hit-and-run driver. “Lord, I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” Harrell said.

The victim’s niece, Andrea Harrell, said that officers treated her aunt like a criminal. “My aunt being 69 years old, being put on the ground for two hours, questioned,” she said. “At no point did they pay attention that this was her residence.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers drew their guns and questioned Harrell, since she was the only person there when they spotted the crash. Officials said the driver ran from the scene of the crash.

Police said they know the name of the driver behind the hit-and-run but still need to catch him.

“If it wasn’t for God with a shield around me, I would have gone on this morning,” Harrell said.

She said she’s thankful for all the help she’s received and thankful to be alive. “I see help is on the way, and thank God for that,” Harrell said.

Officials have since determined the house is not safe. “We cordoned off the front of the structure,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Lazaro Fernandez. “As you can see, the structure right here buckled.”

The house has since been boarded up until Harrell’s landlord travels from Georgia to continue with repairs.

Family members plan to file a complaint, and MDPD have already started an internal investigation.

In the meantime, family and friends are planning to help Harrell and watch over her. “This is just too much for an old lady like me,” she said.

If you have any information on the driver of the car, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

