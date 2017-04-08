Police: 1 dead in shooting at Village of Merrick Park

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to reports of a shooting at Village of Merrick Park, Saturday afternoon.

Officials have reported that the scene has been secured.

Coral Gables Police were on scene. However, Miami-Dade Police will now take over the investigation.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one person is dead as a result of the shooting.

