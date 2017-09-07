Terminal J closed at MIA after reported ‘security incident’

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a reported “security incident” at Miami International Airport, Thursday night.

According to MIA officials, the incident involved a single subject and Miami-Dade Police officers. In a tweet, officials said the situation is under control.

Security incident involving a single suspect & @MiamiDadePD has occurred at MIA. Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 8, 2017

Terminal J is temporarily shut down while police investigate.

The incident affected one Air Canada flight, airport officials said.

