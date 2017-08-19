Dolphin Mall evacuated after reports of active shooter

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Dolphin Mall is being evacuated following reports of an active shooter on the premises, Saturday night.

There is a heavy police presence at the shopping center. However, no victim has been found and no shooter has been located.

A 7News Mastcam captured ambulances and police cars arriving at the scene.

Shopper Linda Quintana said she saw people frantically fleeing the mall. The evacuation has caused traffic gridlock on the parking lot as shoppers attempt to leave the mall.

Quintana said she was at the Gap Store with her family when employees began closing the doors and told shoppers to get out as quickly as possible.

Quintana, who was at the store with her newborn baby, ran out of the mall carrying the baby. When they encountered the chaotic scene outside, she and her loved ones hid in the parking lot for about 20 minutes before they returned to their car.

Other shoppers told 7News they heard a boom. Others said they heard gunshots.

Police have not provided further details about the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.