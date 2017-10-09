Police respond to reported shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Miami, Monday morning.

Crime scene tape and bullet casing markers could be seen in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Third Avenue.

A woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, in unknown condition.

At this point it is unknown if she suffered any gun shot wounds.

An investigation is underway.

