2 undercover officers shot in NW Miami-Dade, in stable condition

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers transported two undercover officers to the hospital in a pickup truck after, officials said, they were shot in Liberty City, Monday night.

Several agencies responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 62nd Street, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police, Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue are among the agencies on the scene.

Police blocked off several blocks in the area as they gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, a pickup truck transported the two officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and is now cordoned off outside the hospital as part of the crime scene.

The officers are undercover officers, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators have not given further details as to what led to the shooting.

#MDPD is enroute to the scene of a police involved shooting in North Dade. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/z9lScfBAmo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 28, 2017

