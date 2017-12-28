1 dead after Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person is dead after shots were fired in Liberty City, Thursday night, according to police.

The male victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the area of 62nd Lane and Northwest 12th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. Police say the victim died at the hospital.

A perimeter has been set in the area of the Northwest 63rd Street, between 12th Avenue and 12th Court.

