Police respond to fatal crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a crash involving a car going into a canal in Pompano Beach.

First responders could be seen at the crash site, located near the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Atlantic Boulevard.

A silver car could be seen on the back of a truck.

It is unknown how many passengers were in the car, but the crash is confirmed to have been fatal.

Officials have blocked the center lanes on the southbound side and recommend that motorists seek alternative routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.