VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was at Miami Seaquarium, Sunday, in Virginia Key.

Police responded to calls of a possible trespasser at around 7:50 p.m. Officers combed the area with K-9s and searched with a helicopter overhead.

Eventually, no trespasser was found.

