Police reopen cold case, use DNA tech to catch killer

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives are using high-tech equipment to help catch a person of interest connected to a man found dead inside a house over 15 years ago.

Police passed out fliers of the sketch of the man who was involved in the cold case, in hopes that the public could help them solve this case.

Officials said they do not have a name for the subject but are hopeful that the sketch could lead to an arrest. “We want the conviction. We don’t let it die, we don’t let it rest,” said Aventura Police Detective Tom Mundy.

On July 25, 2001, at 12:20 p.m., 76-year-old Irving Sicherer was found deceased by a caretaker who said the victim was beaten to death in his Waterview condominium along East Country Club Drive in Aventura.

A DNA technology company based in Virginia is helping in the investigation, nearly 15 years after the murder.

Police said the man they are looking for looks like a sketch that was provided thanks to DNA evidence collected at the murder scene. The sketches also show what the person of interest looked like then and how he may look like now.

“He slouched when he walked. It was just something natural to this individual,” said Aventura Police Major Michael Bentolila. “It could be something that they’re still doing today. It’s something that would stick out if you saw it.”

Surveillance video from July 23, 2001, showed Sicherer at a Publix supermarket with a young man, who was a person of interest two days before the victim’s body was discovered. That same man was also captured on surveillance video at the victim’s condo.

“We will not rest, whether it takes 10 years, 20 years, 40 years, whatever it takes, until we find who is responsible in order to bring closure to the family,” Bentolila said.

Although officials have had several leads, they cannot find the person of interest.

If you have any information on this cold case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

