Police release video of suspected Fort Lauderdale car burglar

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they believe, may be behind dozens of car break-ins at Fort Lauderdale fire stations.

More than 20 vehicles belonging to firefighters were vandalized and several guns stolen.

Surveillance video shows the suspected burglar approaching one of the stations.

If you recognize the suspected burglar in the video or if you have any information on these car burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

