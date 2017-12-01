Police release video of domestic shooting involving PBSO deputy

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released new video of a domestic violence shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy in Palm Beach on Oct. 12.

According to reports, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Demarco shot his ex-girlfriend in a parking lot before fatally shooting himself.

In the video, provided to 7News by the Palm Beach Post, the deputy is wearing his uniform while speaking to his ex-girlfriend, Yuli Solano, in the parking lot.

Solano survived the shooting and is at Del Ray Medical Center. Her condition remains unknown.

