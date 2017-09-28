Police release surveillance clue to Hollywood robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man they believe attacked a woman earlier this month.

The video showed the suspected crook walking into a Hollywood gas station on July 20.

Police believe that he attacked a woman in her driveway near North 72nd Avenue and Taft Street in September. He got away with her wallet and cell phone.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

