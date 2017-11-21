Police release sketch of rape suspect in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a person wanted for the rape of a woman in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, the victim was waiting in a friend’s car in a parking lot near Southwest 72nd Street and 157th Avenue when a man sneaked into the car and told her in Spanish, “They abandoned you.”

Officials said the man then forced her into the backseat of the car and raped her, before fleeing in a blue car.

The subject is described as having an athletic build, with black short curly hair.

If you have any information on this rape, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

