Police release shooting victim’s photo hoping to generate leads

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are circulating a photo of the victim of a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, hoping to generate leads.

Twenty-two-year-old Grace Frazier was hit by gunfire near Southwest 218th Street and 120th Avenue, Friday night.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to officials, Frazier was riding in a car with another woman when they were sprayed with bullets, causing the car to crash into a tree.

The other 20-year-old in the car was also shot, but survived.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.