Police recover stolen car in Hialeah Gardens, 2 in custody

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered a stolen car in Hialeah, Thursday.

Police have recovered a stolen 2016 Audi after two suspects bailed out of the vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway, near Northwest 103rd Street.

Officials said the car was stolen in Doral before the driver and passenger led cops on a chase.

The two suspects were eventually arrested.

