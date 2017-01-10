Police recover getaway car from fatal Little Havana pawn shop robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have recovered what they said is the getaway car from a Little Havana pawn shop robbery that left one customer dead.

Investigators have recovered a red Chevrolet Equinox SUV with Kentucky plates.

Police are still searching for the subjects who stormed a pawn shop in Little Havana on Southwest Seventh Street and 17th Avenue, Jan. 5.

As one man grabbed the jewelry, another shot and killed 65-year-old Ricardo Reyes.

