Police recover equipment stolen from Liberty City technical school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police found a cart loaded with equipment from a Liberty City technical school on Monday, three days after it was stolen.

According to investigators, a thief stole about $45,000 worth of tools and computers from D.A. Dorsey Educational Center, Friday night.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief using a rock to break a classroom window. Officers checked for fingerprints and are waiting for DNA results from blood found at the school.

Police still need help finding the subject.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

