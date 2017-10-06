Police pursue armed carjacking suspect in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have begun pursuing a carjacking suspect in Miami, who evaded police after taking a woman’s SUV.

On Friday morning, just before 8 a.m., 7SkyForce HD was over the scene and following the subject’s original vehicle. Police confirmed that the chase began due to a carjacking situation in Miami Gardens.

Shortly after evading police, the man was seen carjacking a victim’s black Mazada SUV, pulling the woman out of the car. The subject then left the Mazada underneath the 27th Avenue overpass bridge.

Officials believe the man is cornered off near the bridge with nowhere to go.

