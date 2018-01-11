Police: Potential serial robber sexually assaulted victim in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a potential serial robber who sexually assaulted a woman in Hollywood.

Police are investigating three separate incidents in Hollywood with similar details. According to police, the subject would break into the home in the early hours of the morning and make threats of sexual assault.

However, police said, in the most recent incident, which took place at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Pembroke Road and Washington Street, the subject actually carried out the threat.

“This is alarming to us because in the past two months, we’ve had two other incidences that are similar in M.O.” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. “A suspect matching the same description forced entrance to the residence and made threat of sexual nature.”

Police said the man was wearing a hooded jacket, gloves and he had his face covered.

The subject is believed to be in possession of a blue sweatshirt with the word “RUN” written across the front. He is also believed to have a black hoodie that zips up in the front.

If you have any information on these incidents, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

