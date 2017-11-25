1 dead, car found submerged in Miami Gardens canal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens where a body was recovered after a vehicle was found nearly submerged in a canal, early Saturday morning.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers discovered the vehicle after a resident reported hearing a large splash in the canal at 15th Avenue and Northwest 155th Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Shortly after, fire rescue recovered the body of a man floating in the canal. Rescuers attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at Jackson Memorial North, according to police.

7News cameras rolled as the black four-door sedan was towed out of the canal at around 8 a.m.

It remains unknown as to how the car ended up in the canal.

