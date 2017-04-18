1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shots fired in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another one was rushed to the hospital after a reported shooting in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, Tuesday.

According to Miami Gardens Police, they received a call of shots fired at a home located near Northwest 157th Street and 17th Place, sometime before 4:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, police set up a perimeter and could be seen walking around in tactical gear with their guns drawn.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a body could be seen covered by a yellow tarp. Investigators said the victim was found deceased inside the home in question.

A second victim was transported to a nearby hospital via air rescue in unknown condition.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Police have not said if they have a suspect in custody.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation including Miami-Dade and City of Miami Police, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police are asking people who live in the area to remain inside their homes, until further notice.

