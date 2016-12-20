Police officer crashes during Miami chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three juveniles led City of Miami Police officers on a chase in Miami, causing one cruiser to crash.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call about three juveniles inside of a stolen vehicle, in the area along Northwest Second Avenue and 70th Street, late Tuesday morning.

Officers spotted the subjects before they took off in the vehicle. Then, there was a brief police pursuit in which an officer crashed. The female officer was involved in a crash but was not injured.

The subjects then bailed out of their vehicle and took off running, along Northwest Third Avenue and 73rd Street in Miami.

Police took two people into custody. The third suspect got away.

K-9 officers were called out and are searching the premises for this third suspect, but he was never found.

If you have any information on this third suspect’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.