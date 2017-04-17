PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a mother in Pembroke Pines after, investigators said, she told officers she had been driving while inebriated with her children in the car, Sunday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, officers responding to a witness who had called for help found 39-year-old Carolina Buitrago passed out in her car, which was parked in a neighborhood along the 11800 block of Southwest 16th Street.

Police said the woman’s two children were in the back seat, and they found a near empty bottle of vodka inside the vehicle.

Buitrago reportedly told officers she had been drinking and driving with the children. When officers placed her in handcuffs, officials said, she resisted arrest.

Buitrago was charged with child abuse, child neglect and resisting arrest. Her children were placed into protective custody because police couldn’t find a relative to take care of them.

