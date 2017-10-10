Police pass out fliers in Fort lauderdale in effort to find rapist

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police went door to door to pass out fliers in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday, in an effort to find a rapist.

Investigators hit the streets near Middle River Drive where the violent attack took place and asked residents to look out and to be vigilant.

According to police, on Thursday, the subject attacked a woman while she was out on a walk and raped her in front of an apartment complex.

Officials hope that someone who may have heard or seen something will come forward and help them find the subject.

Police have released a sketch off the subject, who is described as a white male in his early to mid 40s. He is believed to stand between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall in height, with a large build. He is believed to weigh between 240 to 260 pounds. He is also reported to have a tattoo on his lower right leg, possibly with an Asian theme.

If you have any information on this attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

