Police: Palm Beach deputy shoots woman, then kills himself

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed himself after police said he shot a woman in an attempted murder-suicide.

Police confirmed that the deputy killed himself Thursday morning at Boynton Beach’s Inlet Harbor Club after shooting a woman.

The woman remains in critical condition, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Police responded to the gated community, located near Federal Highway and Gateway Boulevard, just after 8 a.m.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the identities of those involved, pending notification of next of kin.

