Police officer, musician sing together after drum stolen in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer who responded to a drum theft ended up singing a duet with the victim.

Miami-Dade Police officer Joshua Perez responded to a report of a stolen drum in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday.

The victim, Paul Dixon, had just finished playing a gig at the Banana Hut, located near Southwest 152nd Street and 137th Avenue.

Dixon and Perez found something to sing about despite the circumstances.

“Me and him were speaking, and he told me that he makes his living with it, and I was like, ‘Oh, so what type of music do you play?’ and basically he stated, ‘I play anything,’ and I was like, ‘Well, let me hear something,’ said Perez. “So he went ahead and started singing different music that I knew, so I sang with him, and I asked him, ‘Hey, is it OK if I record it so I can show my friends and family what I do at work?’ and he said it was OK.”

Surveillance video captured the thief stealing the drum.

Officials recovered the drum and returned it to Dixon, who decided not to press charges.

“He has a really good heart,” said the officer’s wife, Anna.

Perez has been on the force to only five months. His wife said he sings at home, too.

“I’m very proud of you, and I think that you do an amazing job every day,” she said to Perez.

